China Metal Resources Utilization Ltd. Clarifies Clerical Error in EGM Notice

China Metal Resources Utilization Ltd. issued a supplemental announcement to clarify a clerical error in its circular and notice of extraordinary general meeting dated 21 March 2025. The correction pertains to the closure of the register of members for attendance and voting at the EGM, with the deadline for registration set for 31 March 2025. All other information in the circular and notice remains unchanged.

China Metal Resources Utilization Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the metal resources industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on the utilization and management of metal resources.

YTD Price Performance: -30.48%

Average Trading Volume: 1,650,370

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$327.2M

