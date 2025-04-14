China Merchants Securities to Review Q1 2025 Financial Results

An update from China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6099) ) is now available.

China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. has announced that its board of directors will meet on April 28, 2025, to review and approve the unaudited first quarterly results for the period ending March 31, 2025. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market position and stakeholder interests.

More about China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. Class H

China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the financial services industry. It provides a range of securities services and products, focusing on investment banking, brokerage, and asset management.

YTD Price Performance: -33.65%

Average Trading Volume: 3,402

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €17.13B

Find detailed analytics on 6099 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue