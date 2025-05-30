China Merchants Bank Updates Final Dividend for 2024

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest announcement is out from China Merchants Bank Co ( (HK:3968) ).

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. has announced an update regarding its final cash dividend for the year ending December 31, 2024. The dividend is declared at RMB 2 per share, with a shareholders’ approval date set for June 25, 2025. The announcement includes details on the ex-dividend date, record date, and withholding tax rates applicable to different categories of shareholders. This update reflects the bank’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders and may impact investor sentiment and market positioning.

More about China Merchants Bank Co

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on banking services. It is a major player in the Chinese banking sector, providing a wide range of financial products and services to both individual and corporate clients.

Average Trading Volume: 23,884,572

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1208.8B

