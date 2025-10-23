China Merchants Bank to Announce Q3 2025 Results and Host Investor Conference

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Merchants Bank Co ( (HK:3968) ) has provided an announcement.

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. announced it will disclose its 2025 third quarterly results on October 29, 2025, via the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited website. To provide investors with a comprehensive understanding of its financial performance, the company will hold an online audio press conference on October 31, 2025, where key executives, including the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will address investor queries. This initiative aims to enhance transparency and engage stakeholders effectively.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3968) stock is a Buy with a HK$60.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Merchants Bank Co stock, see the HK:3968 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Merchants Bank Co

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the banking industry. It provides a range of financial services and products, focusing on both individual and corporate clients, and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 15,419,812

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1174B

See more insights into 3968 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue