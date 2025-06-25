China Merchants Bank Concludes 2024 AGM with Key Resolutions Passed

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

China Merchants Bank Co ( (HK:3968) ) just unveiled an update.

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. held its 2024 Annual General Meeting on June 25, 2025, where key resolutions were passed. The meeting saw significant shareholder participation, with 60.93% of voting shares represented. The procedures adhered to relevant legal and regulatory requirements, ensuring transparency and compliance.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3968) stock is a Buy with a HK$38.58 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Merchants Bank Co stock, see the HK:3968 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Merchants Bank Co

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. is a major financial institution in China, operating as a joint stock company with limited liability. It provides a range of banking services and products, focusing on both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 22,047,968

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1307B

For detailed information about 3968 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue