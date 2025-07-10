China Merchants Bank Completes Redemption of 2020 Capital Bonds

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Merchants Bank Co ( (HK:3968) ) has provided an update.

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. has announced the completion of the redemption of its 2020 Undated Additional Tier 1 Capital Bonds, which were initially issued with a size of RMB50 billion. The redemption was executed as per the terms allowing the issuer to redeem the bonds on the fifth anniversary of their issuance, marking a significant financial maneuver that may impact the company’s capital structure and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3968) stock is a Hold with a HK$49.00 price target.

More about China Merchants Bank Co

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the banking industry. It primarily focuses on providing a range of financial services and products, including banking and capital market services.

Average Trading Volume: 19,674,426

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1311.2B

