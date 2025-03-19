China Merchants Bank Announces New Director Appointment

China Merchants Bank Co ( (HK:3968) ) has provided an announcement.

China Merchants Bank has announced the approval of Huang Jian’s appointment as a non-executive director by the National Financial Regulatory Administration, effective from March 14, 2025. This appointment is expected to strengthen the board’s expertise and governance, potentially impacting the bank’s strategic direction and stakeholder relations positively.

More about China Merchants Bank Co

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the banking industry. It provides a range of financial services and products, focusing on retail and corporate banking, and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 32.05%

Average Trading Volume: 18,434

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $158.8B

For a thorough assessment of 3968 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com