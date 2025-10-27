China MeiDong Auto Makes Strategic US$20 Million Investment in Seres

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China MeiDong Auto Holdings ( (HK:1268) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited has entered into a Cornerstone Investment Agreement with Seres and CICC, agreeing to invest US$20 million in Seres’ international offering. This investment, classified as a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, signifies MeiDong’s strategic positioning and potential expansion in the automotive sector, potentially impacting its market presence and stakeholder interests.

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, primarily engaged in the automotive industry. The company focuses on investments and transactions related to automotive services and products.

YTD Price Performance: -27.91%

Average Trading Volume: 1,438,598

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$2.19B

