China Medical System’s MG-K10 Receives Approval for COPD Clinical Trials

The latest update is out from China Medical System Holdings ( (HK:0867) ).

China Medical System Holdings Limited announced that its innovative drug, MG-K10, a long-acting anti-IL-4Rα humanized monoclonal antibody, has received approval from the National Medical Products Administration to conduct clinical trials for treating Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). This development positions MG-K10 as a potential Best-in-Class treatment with a four-week dosing frequency, which could significantly impact the market by offering a longer-lasting alternative to current biweekly anti-IL-4Rα treatments.

More about China Medical System Holdings

China Medical System Holdings Limited is a company involved in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative drugs. The company holds co-development and exclusive commercialization rights for various medical products, with a market focus on type 2 inflammatory diseases.

