China Medical System Secures Distribution Rights for Key Ophthalmic Drugs in China

China Medical System Holdings ( (HK:0867) ) has issued an update.

China Medical System Holdings Limited has entered into a Distribution Agreement with Novartis Pharma Services AG for the exclusive rights to distribute Lucentis® and Beovu® in mainland China. This agreement enhances the company’s portfolio in the ophthalmic drug market, allowing it to capitalize on the growing demand for anti-VEGF drugs in China, projected to expand significantly by 2030. The inclusion of Lucentis®, a well-established treatment for ocular neovascular diseases, and Beovu®, a novel treatment for diabetic macular edema, strengthens the company’s position in the ophthalmic sector and offers potential growth opportunities.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0867) stock is a Hold with a HK$14.50 price target.

More about China Medical System Holdings

China Medical System Holdings Limited is a company involved in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the distribution and promotion of medical products. The company primarily deals with ophthalmic drugs and has a significant market focus in China.

YTD Price Performance: 78.50%

Average Trading Volume: 8,823,487

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$31.96B

