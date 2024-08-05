China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Calls EGM

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems (DE:CML1) has released an update.

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited has announced an upcoming extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to be held on August 28, 2024, where shareholders will vote on adopting new memorandum and articles of association for the company. The meeting will take place at the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen, China, and voting results will be published on the Hong Kong Exchanges and Company’s websites. Shareholders are entitled to appoint a proxy for voting if they cannot attend, with all related documentation required 48 hours before the EGM.

