China Longyuan Power Group Strengthens ESG Focus with New Committee

China Longyuan Power Group ( (HK:0916) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Longyuan Power Group has established a Sustainable Development Committee under its Board of Directors to enhance its focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategies. This committee is tasked with providing recommendations on sustainable development policies, supervising ESG governance, and ensuring compliance with national policies and regulations, thereby strengthening the company’s commitment to sustainability and responsible corporate governance.

More about China Longyuan Power Group

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited operates in the renewable energy industry, focusing on the development and management of wind power projects. The company is a significant player in the Chinese market, contributing to the country’s renewable energy goals and sustainable development initiatives.

