China Longyuan Power Group Concludes Key Resolutions at 2025 EGM

China Longyuan Power Group ( (HK:0916) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Longyuan Power Group announced the successful conclusion of its first extraordinary general meeting of 2025, where key resolutions were passed, including the distribution of an interim dividend and the election of a new chairman for the board’s sixth session. These developments are expected to enhance the company’s governance and operational efficiency, potentially strengthening its position in the renewable energy market.

More about China Longyuan Power Group

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing on the development and management of wind power projects. The company is a significant player in the industry, contributing to China’s clean energy initiatives.

Average Trading Volume: 31,474,298

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$120.5B

