China Longyuan Power Elects New Employee Director to Board

China Longyuan Power Group ( (HK:0916) ) has issued an update.

China Longyuan Power Group has announced the election of Mr. Liu Jintao as an employee director for the sixth session of its Board. This move aligns with the company’s decision to abolish employee supervisors and include employee representatives on the Board, reflecting a shift towards more democratic governance. Mr. Liu, with a strong background in legal advisory and management within the company, will serve a three-year term, with his remuneration based on both a fixed salary and performance metrics.

More about China Longyuan Power Group

China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited is a leading company in the renewable energy sector, primarily focusing on wind power generation. It operates within the framework of the People’s Republic of China’s regulations and is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

