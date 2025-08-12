China Literature Renews Key Agreements with Tencent

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from China Literature ( (HK:0772) ).

China Literature Limited has announced the renewal of its existing cooperation agreements with Tencent Computer, extending their collaboration until 2026. These agreements cover promotion, payment services, and cloud and technical services, which are crucial for the company’s operations and market positioning. The transactions are classified as continuing connected transactions under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, subject to certain reporting and review requirements but exempt from independent shareholder approval.

More about China Literature

China Literature Limited operates in the digital literature industry, focusing on online reading platforms and related services. The company collaborates with Tencent to enhance its market presence through various cooperation agreements.

Average Trading Volume: 6,406,564

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$32.59B

