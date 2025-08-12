China Literature Limited Sees Profit Surge Amidst IP Industry Transformation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Literature ( (HK:0772) ) has issued an announcement.

China Literature Limited reported a significant financial performance for the first half of 2025, with a notable increase in operating profit and profit before income tax, despite a decline in revenues and gross profit. The company is well-positioned to leverage the rapid growth and transformation in China’s IP industry, driven by the increasing value of premium IP, the rise of short dramas, and the popularity of IP merchandise. The company’s online reading platform continues to thrive, with substantial growth in the number of writers and literary works, contributing to a modest increase in revenue from its online business.

China Literature Limited is a company operating in the intellectual property (IP) industry, focusing on the creation and distribution of literary content. It offers an online reading platform that hosts a vast library of literary works and supports a large community of writers and readers. The company is involved in transforming literary IP into various formats, including TV series, films, and merchandise, to capitalize on the growing value of premium IP.

