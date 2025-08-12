China Life Insurance Appoints New Non-Executive Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Life Insurance Co ( (HK:2628) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Life Insurance Company Limited has announced the approval of Mr. Niu Kailong’s qualification as a Non-executive Director by the National Financial Regulatory Administration. Mr. Niu’s term began on August 6, 2025, and he now serves on the Strategy and Assets and Liabilities Management Committee, which could influence the company’s strategic direction and financial management.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2628) stock is a Buy with a HK$19.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Life Insurance Co stock, see the HK:2628 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Life Insurance Co

China Life Insurance Company Limited is a major player in the insurance industry, offering a range of life insurance products and services. The company operates primarily in the People’s Republic of China and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 82,513,431

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1084.8B

Find detailed analytics on 2628 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue