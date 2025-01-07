China Lesso Announces Change in Registrar and Office Address

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

China Lesso Group Holdings ( (HK:2128) ) has shared an announcement.

China Lesso Group Holdings Limited announced a change in its principal share registrar and transfer office, along with the registered office in the Cayman Islands, effective from December 31, 2024. This strategic move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to optimize its administrative processes, which may enhance its operational efficiency and potentially impact its stakeholder relations positively.

More about China Lesso Group Holdings

China Lesso Group Holdings Limited is a diversified manufacturer in the building materials and industrial products sector. The company focuses on providing a wide range of products such as plastic piping, high-tech irrigation systems, and home improvement materials primarily catering to construction and infrastructure development markets.

YTD Price Performance: -4.03%

Average Trading Volume: 9,030,198

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$10.25B

