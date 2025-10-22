China Kingstone Proposes Share Award Scheme to Boost Employee Engagement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd ( (HK:1380) ) has provided an update.

China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd has announced a proposed adoption of a Share Award Scheme aimed at incentivizing and retaining high-caliber employees, aligning their interests with those of the company and its shareholders. The scheme, which requires approval from shareholders, includes a conditional grant of 23,300,000 award shares to the Executive Director and CEO, Mr. Chin, subject to independent shareholder approval at a special general meeting.

More about China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd

China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability. It operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and processing of natural resources.

Average Trading Volume: 2,216,022

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$62.31M

