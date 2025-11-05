China Kingstone Mining Updates Company Logo

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd ( (HK:1380) ).

China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd has announced a change in its company logo effective from November 5, 2025. This change will not impact the rights of existing shareholders, nor will it affect the company’s business operations or financial position. Existing share certificates with the old logo remain valid for trading and other purposes, and the company will continue to use them until the inventory is exhausted.

More about China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd

China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and operates in the mining industry.

Average Trading Volume: 2,156,324

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$57.57M

