China Kingstone Completes New Share Issuance, Alters Shareholding Structure

China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd ( (HK:1380) ) has shared an announcement.

China Kingstone Mining Holdings Limited has successfully completed the issuance of 18,000,000 new shares under a general mandate, representing approximately 4.86% of the company’s enlarged share capital. The issuance raised HK$2,419,000 in net proceeds, which the company plans to use as previously disclosed. This move alters the company’s shareholding structure, increasing the Subscriber’s stake to 4.86% while slightly reducing the percentage held by other shareholders.

More about China Kingstone Mining Holdings Ltd

China Kingstone Mining Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability, primarily focused on the mining industry.

Average Trading Volume: 4,851,276

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$59.19M

