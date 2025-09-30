China Kepei Education Group Announces Board Composition and Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from China Kepei Education Group Limited ( (HK:1890) ).

China Kepei Education Group Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles within the company. The board comprises both executive and independent non-executive directors, with specific members assigned to various committees such as the Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees. This announcement provides clarity on the governance structure, which is crucial for stakeholders to understand the company’s leadership and decision-making processes.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1890) stock is a Buy with a HK$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Kepei Education Group Limited stock, see the HK:1890 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Kepei Education Group Limited

China Kepei Education Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the education sector. It provides educational services and operates within the education industry, aiming to enhance learning experiences and outcomes.

Average Trading Volume: 1,833,439

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$3.01B

