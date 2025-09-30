China Kepei Education Group Announces Board Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Kepei Education Group Limited ( (HK:1890) ) has issued an announcement.

China Kepei Education Group Limited has announced changes in its board of directors, effective September 30, 2025. Dr. Zhang Xiangwei and Ms. Sun Lixia have resigned from their positions as executive directors to focus on other commitments, with Mr. Zha Donghui taking over as chief operating officer. Additionally, Mr. Zheng Chaoran, who has been with the company since 2018 and has played a significant role in financial management and investor relations, has been appointed as an executive director. These changes are expected to strengthen the company’s management team and enhance its operational capabilities.

More about China Kepei Education Group Limited

China Kepei Education Group Limited operates in the education industry, focusing on providing private education services ranging from pre-school to university level. The company is involved in establishing new schools, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets, with a strong emphasis on investor relations and internal control systems.

Average Trading Volume: 1,833,439

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$3.01B

