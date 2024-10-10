China Jinmao Reports Strong Unaudited Sales

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited (HK:0817) has released an update.

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited reports a robust performance with September 2024 contracted sales hitting RMB7,008 million and a total of approximately 390,589.39 square meters in gross floor area. The cumulative sales for the first nine months of 2024 reached RMB63,404 million, over a gross floor area of about 3,467,954.11 square meters, with an additional RMB1,790 million in subscribed sales still pending. However, investors are urged to exercise caution as these unaudited sales figures, based on preliminary data, may not align with future periodic reports.

