China Jinmao Enters New Factoring Agreement with Sinochem

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited ( (HK:0817) ) has issued an update.

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited has entered into a new 2025 Framework Agreement with Sinochem Factoring to continue utilizing financing and non-financing factoring services for the next three years. This agreement, which involves connected transactions under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, allows the company to access financial services on a voluntary and non-exclusive basis, enhancing its operational flexibility without requiring independent shareholders’ approval.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0817) stock is a Buy with a HK$1.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited stock, see the HK:0817 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, operating within the real estate and financial services industry. The company focuses on providing a range of real estate development and management services, as well as financial solutions through partnerships with entities like Sinochem Factoring.

Average Trading Volume: 56,938,588

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$20.12B

Learn more about 0817 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue