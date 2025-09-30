China Jinmao Announces Interim Dividend with Scrip Option for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited ( (HK:0817) ) has provided an update.

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited announced an interim cash dividend of HKD 0.03 per share for the six months ending June 30, 2025. Shareholders have the option to receive their dividends in cash or convert them into scrip shares, with the relevant dates for these transactions specified. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing returns to its investors, potentially impacting its financial strategy and shareholder relations.

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property development, investment, and management. The company is known for its comprehensive urban development projects and has a significant market presence in China.

