China Investments Enters Discloseable Finance Lease Agreement

China Investments Holdings Limited ( (HK:0132) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Investments Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary Greengold Leasing, has entered into a finance lease agreement with an independent third party. The transaction involves acquiring assets worth RMB35,000,000 from the lessee, which will be leased back for five years. This move is classified as a discloseable transaction under the Listing Rules due to its financial scale. The lease agreement is expected to enhance the company’s asset management and financial returns, leveraging internal resources and banking facilities for funding.

More about China Investments Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: -12.50%

Average Trading Volume: 76,973

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$539.4M

For detailed information about 0132 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

