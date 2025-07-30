China Innovation Investment Limited Announces Significant Profit Increase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
China Innovation Investment Limited ( (HK:1217) ) just unveiled an announcement.
China Innovation Investment Limited has issued a positive profit alert, indicating a significant increase in profits for the first half of 2025. The company expects a profit of approximately HK$23 million, marking an over 180% rise compared to the same period in 2024, driven by favorable investment returns from the Hong Kong stock market.
More about China Innovation Investment Limited
China Innovation Investment Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on investment opportunities primarily in the Hong Kong stock market.
Average Trading Volume: 20,810,689
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: HK$153.6M
Find detailed analytics on 1217 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.