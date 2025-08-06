China Industrial Securities International Announces Upcoming Board Meeting

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. ( (HK:6058) ).

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. has announced that its board will meet on August 18, 2025, to discuss and approve the interim results for the first half of the year and consider the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial health and potential shareholder returns, impacting stakeholders’ expectations and the company’s market positioning.

More about China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd.

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. is a financial services company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. It operates in the finance industry, focusing on providing a range of financial services and products.

Average Trading Volume: 9,364,606

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.72B

