China Hongqiao Group Announces Board Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Hongqiao Group Ltd. ( (HK:1378) ) has issued an announcement.

China Hongqiao Group Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands, announced significant changes in its board of directors. Mr. Tian Mingming has resigned as a non-executive director due to work reallocation, and Mr. Zhang Hao has ceased to act as his alternate director. In their place, Mr. Tu Yikai has been appointed as a non-executive director, with Mr. Zhang Hao now serving as his alternate director. These changes are effective from August 4, 2025, and the board has expressed gratitude for the contributions of the outgoing directors.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1378) stock is a Hold with a HK$10.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Hongqiao Group Ltd. stock, see the HK:1378 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Hongqiao Group Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 30,905,349

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$193.2B

For a thorough assessment of 1378 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue