China High Speed Transmission Postpones EGM Amid Stakeholder Concerns

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co ( (HK:0658) ) has issued an update.

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. has announced the postponement of its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) initially scheduled for October 27, 2025, due to recent developments and stakeholder concerns. The decision to delay the EGM to June 30, 2028, was influenced by unfounded allegations from Fullshare, opposition from minority shareholders, and concerns from the company’s workforce and major suppliers. The postponement aims to ensure the stability of the company’s operations and maintain stakeholder confidence while ongoing legal actions and investigations are addressed.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0658) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co stock, see the HK:0658 Stock Forecast page.

More about China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co. operates in the transmission equipment industry, focusing on the production of high-speed gear transmission systems. The company is known for its significant market presence in China, catering primarily to the wind power and industrial sectors.

YTD Price Performance: 108.33%

Average Trading Volume: 1,742,177

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$2.86B

Learn more about 0658 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue