China Health Group’s Acquisition Deal Lapses Without Impact on Operations

The latest update is out from China Health Group ( (HK:0673) ).

China Health Group Limited announced the lapse of its major transaction involving the acquisition of 100% equity interest in ProteinT (Tianjin) Diagnostic, Co., Ltd. due to unfulfilled conditions by the extended deadline. The termination of the agreement is not expected to have a material adverse impact on the company’s existing business, operations, or financial position.

More about China Health Group

China Health Group Limited, operating as CHG HS Limited in Hong Kong, is incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability. The company is involved in the healthcare industry, focusing on acquiring and managing healthcare-related businesses and assets.

Average Trading Volume: 2,430,806

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$137.7M

