China Health Group Reports Increased Losses for FY 2025

China Health Group ( (HK:0673) ) has shared an update.

China Health Group Limited announced its final results for the year ended 31 March 2025, reporting a significant decrease in revenue from HK$59,930,000 in 2024 to HK$38,943,000 in 2025. The company also experienced an increase in its operating loss, rising from HK$41,967,000 in 2024 to HK$67,126,000 in 2025, which has implications for its financial stability and market positioning. The resumption of trading of the company’s shares may impact stakeholders’ confidence and the company’s future market activities.

More about China Health Group

China Health Group Limited, operating as CHG HS Limited in Hong Kong, is incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability. The company is involved in the health industry, focusing on providing various health-related services and products.

Average Trading Volume: 2,519,175

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$147.5M

