China Health Group Finalizes Settlement Deed, Alters Subsidiary Structure

China Health Group ( (HK:0673) ) just unveiled an update.

China Health Group Limited has announced the completion of a significant transaction involving the settlement deed for acquiring Jinmei Developments Limited. As a result of fulfilling the condition precedent, the company has canceled a promissory note worth HK$146 million, transferred Long Heng’s entire equity interest to the noteholder, and issued a settlement note of HK$12 million. This transaction results in Jinmei Developments Limited and its subsidiaries ceasing to be subsidiaries of China Health Group, potentially impacting the company’s operational structure and market positioning.

More about China Health Group

China Health Group Limited, operating as CHG HS Limited in Hong Kong, is incorporated in Bermuda and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is involved in the health industry, focusing on acquiring and managing healthcare-related businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 2,557,323

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$162.2M

