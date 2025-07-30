China Health Group Announces Circular Dispatch and Revised Timetable for Proposal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Health Group ( (HK:0673) ) has provided an update.

China Health Group Limited has announced the dispatch of a circular related to a proposal, which includes recommendations from the Independent Board Committee and advice from an Independent Financial Adviser. The circular will be sent to shareholders on July 31, 2025. The announcement also includes a revised timetable for the proposal, detailing important dates for shareholder meetings and the rights issue, which could impact shareholder engagement and the company’s market activities.

More about China Health Group

China Health Group Limited, operating in Hong Kong as CHG HS Limited, is incorporated in Bermuda and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is involved in the healthcare industry, focusing on providing health-related services and products.

Average Trading Volume: 2,610,530

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$169.6M

See more data about 0673 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue