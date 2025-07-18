China Hanking Holdings Clarifies Financial Information in Recent Acquisition Announcement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from China Hanking Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:3788) ) is now available.

China Hanking Holdings Limited has issued a clarification regarding its previous announcement about acquiring 6% of Hanking Australia. The company corrected an error in the financial information units, stating that the figures should be in AUD rather than AUD’000. The net losses for Hanking Australia before and after tax for the years 2023 and 2024 were also clarified. Additionally, a correction was made to the Chinese name of QianLong Wealth Limited. These corrections do not affect any other information in the original announcement.

