China Hanking Holdings Boosts Gold Resources by 20%

China Hanking Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:3788) ) has shared an update.

China Hanking Holdings Ltd. announced a 20% increase in the gold resources of its Cygnet Gold Project, bringing the total to 2.06 million ounces. This development raises the group’s overall gold resources to 5.07 million ounces, following successful drilling and feasibility studies. The increase in resources strengthens the company’s position in the mining sector and may have positive implications for stakeholders.

More about China Hanking Holdings Ltd.

China Hanking Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating primarily in the mining industry. The company focuses on gold resources, with significant operations in Western Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 5,303,327

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$4.92B

