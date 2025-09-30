China Hanking Holdings Announces Strategic Share Subscription for Hanking Gold

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from China Hanking Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:3788) ).

China Hanking Holdings Ltd. announced that its subsidiary, Hanking Gold Limited, has entered into subscription agreements to issue 436,550,000 new shares at HK$2.62 each. This move is part of a strategic plan involving a proposed spin-off and pre-IPO capital raising, which will result in a parallel listing structure for the company and Hanking Gold, potentially impacting its market positioning and shareholder value.

More about China Hanking Holdings Ltd.

China Hanking Holdings Ltd. is an investment holding company primarily involved in the mining industry, with a focus on gold production through its subsidiary Hanking Gold Limited.

Average Trading Volume: 5,477,289

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$8.6B

