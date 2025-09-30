China Glass Holdings Announces Board Composition and Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Glass Holdings Limited ( (HK:3300) ) just unveiled an update.

China Glass Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles within the company. The board comprises executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with various members serving on four key committees: Audit, Strategy, Nomination, and Remuneration. This announcement underscores the company’s commitment to structured governance and strategic oversight, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3300) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Glass Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:3300 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Glass Holdings Limited

China Glass Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, primarily engaged in the glass manufacturing industry. It focuses on producing a variety of glass products, serving both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 3,075,515

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$530.5M

See more insights into 3300 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue