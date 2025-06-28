China Gas Holdings Reports Stable Profit Amid Revenue Dip

China Gas Holdings ( (CGHOF) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information China Gas Holdings presented to its investors.

China Gas Holdings Limited is a leading integrated energy supplier in China, specializing in the investment, construction, and operation of gas pipelines and related infrastructure, providing natural gas and LPG to various sectors. In its latest earnings report, China Gas Holdings announced a slight decrease in revenue for the year ended March 31, 2025, amounting to HK$79.26 billion, down 2.6% from the previous year. Despite this, the company saw a 2.1% increase in profit attributable to owners, reaching HK$3.25 billion, with basic earnings per share rising to HK$0.60. The company also reported a strong free cash flow of HK$4.66 billion, reflecting effective capital expenditure control and stable operations. The company’s strategic focus on safety management, integrated energy services, and value-added services has bolstered its market position. Looking forward, China Gas Holdings remains committed to enhancing its operational efficiency and exploring new growth opportunities in the energy sector, while maintaining a prudent financial management approach to navigate the evolving market landscape.

