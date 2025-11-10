China Gas Holdings Announces Key Executive Changes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

China Gas Holdings ( (HK:0384) ) has shared an announcement.

China Gas Holdings Limited has announced a change in its executive team, with Ms. Chan Wing Ki resigning from her roles as Group General Counsel, Company Secretary, and other key positions effective November 10, 2025. Ms. Chan Pui Ling, with extensive experience in legal and corporate governance, has been appointed to these roles, signaling a smooth transition and continued focus on strong governance within the company.

More about China Gas Holdings

China Gas Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating within the energy sector. It primarily focuses on the distribution and sale of natural gas and related services in Hong Kong and mainland China.

YTD Price Performance: 34.81%

Average Trading Volume: 6,725,571

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$46.53B

