China Galaxy Securities to Announce Q3 2025 Results and Host Investor Briefing

China Galaxy Securities Co ( (HK:6881) ) has shared an announcement.

China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. announced its plan to release the third quarter results for 2025 on October 30, 2025, and will hold an online results briefing on November 4, 2025. The briefing aims to provide investors with a deeper understanding of the company’s business operations and financial position, with key executives available to address investor questions, potentially impacting stakeholder engagement and transparency.

More about China Galaxy Securities Co

China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the financial services industry. The company is primarily involved in securities brokerage, investment banking, and asset management, focusing on providing comprehensive financial services to its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 45,808,350

Current Market Cap: HK$181.7B

