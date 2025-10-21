China Galaxy Securities Revises Annual Caps Amid Market Volatility

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Galaxy Securities Co ( (HK:6881) ) has issued an update.

China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. announced a revision of its annual caps for service charges and commissions under its Framework Agreement with Galaxy Financial Holdings Group, reflecting anticipated growth in income from sales agency fees due to changes in the management of a Large Collective Product. The company also revised its annual cap for interest payments, considering recent market volatility and increased trading activity, which may lead to higher entrusted funds and corresponding interest payments. These revisions are deemed fair and reasonable by the Board, aligning with the company’s interests and those of its shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6881) stock is a Buy with a HK$13.99 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Galaxy Securities Co stock, see the HK:6881 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Galaxy Securities Co

China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. is a leading financial services company in China, primarily engaged in providing securities and financial services. The company focuses on offering a wide range of financial products and services, including brokerage, investment banking, and asset management, catering to both individual and institutional clients in the capital markets.

Average Trading Volume: 48,046,830

Current Market Cap: HK$181.7B

See more data about 6881 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue