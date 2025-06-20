China Fund Inc Announces Liquidation Plan Approval

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

China Fund Inc ( (CHN) ) has shared an update.

On June 20, 2025, The China Fund, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors approved a plan for the liquidation and dissolution of the Fund, which will be presented to stockholders for approval at a Special Meeting. The decision to liquidate was influenced by factors such as geopolitical and market conditions, the Fund’s size, trading volume, discount to net asset value, and the availability of competing products like exchange-traded funds. The Board concluded that liquidation is in the best interests of the Fund and its stockholders.

More about China Fund Inc

The China Fund, Inc. is a closed-end management investment company managed by Matthews International Capital Management, LLC.

Average Trading Volume: 33,327

For detailed information about CHN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.