China Foods Limited Announces Board of Directors and Roles

China Foods Limited ( (HK:0506) ) has provided an announcement.
China Foods Limited has announced the composition and roles of its Board of Directors, which includes eight directors. The board is structured with executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors holding various committee positions. This announcement highlights the company’s governance structure and the distribution of leadership roles, which is crucial for stakeholders to understand the decision-making framework and strategic direction of the company.
YTD Price Performance: -2.40%
Average Trading Volume: 1,423,434
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
Current Market Cap: HK$6.83B
