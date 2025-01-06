China Foods Limited Announces Board of Directors and Roles

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

China Foods Limited ( (HK:0506) ) has provided an announcement.

China Foods Limited has announced the composition and roles of its Board of Directors, which includes eight directors. The board is structured with executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors holding various committee positions. This announcement highlights the company’s governance structure and the distribution of leadership roles, which is crucial for stakeholders to understand the decision-making framework and strategic direction of the company.

YTD Price Performance: -2.40%

Average Trading Volume: 1,423,434

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$6.83B

