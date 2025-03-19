China First Capital Group Updates on Winding-Up Petition

An announcement from China First Capital Group Ltd. ( (HK:1269) ) is now available.

China First Capital Group Limited has announced an update regarding a winding-up petition against the company. The hearing on the petition took place in the High Court, and the judge has reserved judgment. The company is seeking legal advice and will keep shareholders and investors informed of any significant developments. Stakeholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s shares.

More about China First Capital Group Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -38.33%

Average Trading Volume: 896,747

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$68.38M

