China Financial Leasing Group Ltd Proposes Rebranding to CAI Corp

China Financial Leasing Group Ltd ( (HK:2312) ) has provided an announcement.

China Financial Leasing Group Ltd has announced a proposed change of its company name to ‘CAI Corp’ following the acquisition of a controlling shareholding by Longling Capital Ltd. This rebranding aims to enhance the company’s corporate image and support future business development, while maintaining its current operational and financial stability. The change is subject to shareholder approval and regulatory consent, with no impact on existing securities or daily operations.

More about China Financial Leasing Group Ltd

China Financial Leasing Group Ltd operates within the financial leasing industry, focusing on providing leasing services and solutions. The company is involved in facilitating financial leasing transactions, which are critical for businesses seeking capital efficiency and asset management.

Average Trading Volume: 9,704,013

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$412.8M

