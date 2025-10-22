China Financial Leasing Completes Share Subscription, Expands Capital Base

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Financial Leasing Group Ltd ( (HK:2312) ) has shared an announcement.

China Financial Leasing Group Limited announced the completion of a subscription agreement for new shares under a general mandate, resulting in the issuance of 69,379,496 shares at HK$1.25 each. This move, which represents a significant increase in the company’s share capital, is expected to generate net proceeds of approximately HK$86.43 million, aimed at supporting the company’s strategic plans.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2312) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Financial Leasing Group Ltd stock, see the HK:2312 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Financial Leasing Group Ltd

China Financial Leasing Group Limited operates in the financial leasing industry, focusing on providing leasing services and solutions. The company is involved in the subscription and issuance of shares, which are integral to its capital management and growth strategies.

Average Trading Volume: 10,919,004

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$516.9M

