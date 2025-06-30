China Evergrande NEV Group Delays Circular Dispatch Again

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group ( (HK:0708) ) just unveiled an update.

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited has announced another delay in the dispatch of a circular related to major and continuing connected transactions, including loans and sales of new energy vehicles. The delay, now extended to July 30, 2025, affects the company’s timetable for these transactions, potentially impacting its operational and financial strategies.

More about China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited operates in the new energy vehicle industry, focusing on the production and sale of electric vehicles. The company is part of the larger Evergrande Group and is involved in various connected transactions related to green landscaping services and material procurement.

YTD Price Performance: -19.05%

Average Trading Volume: 163,271,203

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.84B

