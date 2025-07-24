China Everbright Water Updates Nominating Committee Terms

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Everbright Water ( (SG:U9E) ) has provided an update.

China Everbright Water Limited has updated the terms of reference for its Nominating Committee, aligning with the corporate governance codes of both the Singapore Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Nominating Committee is tasked with ensuring a formal and transparent process for director appointments and re-appointments, as well as overseeing board succession planning and evaluating board performance, which could enhance the company’s governance and operational transparency.

China Everbright Water Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda and listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. It operates in the water management industry, focusing on providing water treatment solutions and services.

